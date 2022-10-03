Meals on Wheels preparing for impact of rising gas prices

For many seniors and other homebound individuals, Meals on Wheels is a lifeline which brings hot food right to their door during the week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Meals on Wheels depends on volunteers who donate their time, and vehicles, to make deliveries.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their generosity and we want to continue to benefit from that generosity moving forward and we would hate to see gas prices have an impact on their volunteerism,” said Feleen Nancarvis, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Lancaster.

But it is something Meals on Wheels is preparing for.

As prices at the pump hit historic levels, the non-profit is already thinking about the potential impact.

“One of the things we’re looking at is 1. How much money have we spent on our own vehicles for gas over the past year? What are those trends and how does it compare to what we’re seeing right now?” said Nancarvis.

The organization delivers meals to more than 400 clients across Lancaster County five days a week.

Over the last six months, that’s translated into about 56,000 miles driven by volunteers.

The Lebanon County Meals on Wheels is run through the county’s Area Agency on Aging, but also depends on a significant number of volunteers.

“It’s definitely something that we have on our mind,” said Carol Davies, administrator for the Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging. “We know our paid drivers have already been asking about it.”

Both women say it’s a double whammy, as their chapters both also navigate the rising cost of food.

“[Our providers] are seeing price increases or scarcities of various foods so we’ve certainly had to adjust our menus over time to accommodate for that,” said Davies.

It’s all coming at a time when demand for the service is on the rise.

“We saw a substantial increase at the onset of the pandemic and we’ve continued to sustain those numbers ever since, and we continue to see a steady climb,” said Nancarvis.

Directors say volunteers have thankfully been able to keep going so far.

“Fortunately that hasn’t had a terrible impact on us yet but I do have concerns about what will happen if gas prices don’t get back under control,” said Nancarvis.

The good news is, you can help your local Meals on Wheels chapter by volunteering or donating.

You can find your local organization on the national Meals on Wheels website.