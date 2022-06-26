Fundraiser held for the daughter of killed York County teacher

A coffee shop hosted its monthly cars and coffee event to help raise money for the daughter of the fatally shot teacher.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County coffee shop is helping support the daughter of Central York School District teacher Erin Walker, who died in May.

Walker, who was 36 years old, was shot multiple times by her next-door neighbor, Daniel Berry, who then killed himself.

Belmont Bean Company in Spring Garden Township, York County hosted its monthly cars and coffee event to help raise money for Walker's daughter Charlea, the money of which is going directly to a trust fund created by Fulton Bank.

Organizers said they condemn senseless acts of violence and have the full support of the surrounding community.

"They're proud," Co-Owner of Belmont Bean Co. Jason Wehrle said. "They're proud that the organization that we do here, Belmont Bean Cars and Coffee is not just about us, right, it is about giving back and supporting this community. It's an unfortunate murder-suicide situation and left a 3-year-old without a mother. It's not going to help bring the mother back but it will help raise her in the future."