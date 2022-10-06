Mission of Mercy of PA hosts free dental clinic in York

Mission of Mercy of PA hosted its ninth annual free dental clinic to provide treatment to low-income families.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Mission of Mercy of PA (MOM-N-PA) is hosting a mobile clinic June 10 and 11 to provide low-income families in central Pennsylvania with free access to dental care.

Dentists licensed in Pennsylvania donate their time with MOM-N-PA each year to provide no-cost dental clinics to underserved people in need of treatment.

This year, they were prepared to see 1,500 patients. They expected to provide $1 million worth of services including medical screenings, dental exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals and a limited number of partial dentures.

"York has been selected as our ninth site because of the needs within the community and its surrounding areas," Bernie Dishler, MOM-N-PA organizer, said in a press release. "We are a 100% volunteer organization and can use all the volunteer assistance and support we can get from the York community to provide these services to those families and individuals who often cannot afford the cost of dental care."

This was the ninth clinic MOM-N-PA has hosted in Pennsylvania.

In its eight previous missions, the organization completed more than 41,599 procedures on 11,472 patients, largely thanks to dedicated volunteers and medical professionals. According to a press release, the total value of dental care donated is nearly $7 million.

“It really is great to be a part of this, to be able to offer this service to folks that again are falling through the cracks, who really don’t have access to care, waking up every day in pain," said Dr. Craig Pate, program director for the WellSpan Health York Hospital General Practice Residency. "It’s not just about these two days today. It’s about beyond today and what we can do to continue to help people.”

Along with providing free dental services at its mobile clinics, MOM-N-PA seeks to connect patients with local offices where they will be able to receive dental services in the future.