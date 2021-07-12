FOX43 joins Salvation Army in Red Kettle campaign

The day was full of smiles and holiday greetings, collecting money for the Red Kettle Campaign in front of the Walmart in West Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Tuesday, members of the FOX43 staff teamed up with the Salvation Army in York County to raise money for a good cause.

Officials with the Salvation Army said donations and volunteers have been especially important throughout the pandemic.

“For us, COVID has been really hitting us hard because we can't get people to come out and volunteer, but we're hopeful,” Thomas S. Babbitt of the Major York Citadel Corps said. “People in York County have been very generous towards us through the whole COVID situation and we're very optimistic they're going to come through for us.”

Money from the Red Kettle campaign goes towards things like providing hot meals and bill-paying assistance for local families.