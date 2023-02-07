Fourth of July celebration in Cumberland County honors veterans

JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services hosted a Fourth of July barbecue that aimed to support local veterans.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Fourth of July celebrations are in full swing across south central Pennsylvania, as communities celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services hosted a Fourth of July barbecue in Lemoyne, Cumberland County.

Members of the community came out to enjoy food, as well as to support local veterans in the area.

Organizers say that the event is a great way to show support for those in need.

"What we have going on [is that] we're celebrating Independence Day," said JFT Outreach Coordinator Justin Barndt. "We're here for recovering addicts. If you need help with anyone you know, don't feel afraid to reach out to us. We can help find them treatment that day."