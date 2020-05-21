Former York Suburban teacher's 102nd birthday parade

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Despite the challenges of our present, people are still finding ways to celebrate one another.
The same goes for one York County woman achieving a major milestone.
Mary Grace Holtzapple of Springettsbury Township turned 102 years old!
Not wanting this momentous occasion to go unrecognized, Mary's neighbor, Judy Shriver, organized a birthday parade to celebrate Mary.
There was cheering and singing, all while maintaining a safe distance.
The beloved former teacher was filled with joy as many of the people there were former students from her days teaching Latin at York Suburban.