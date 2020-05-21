x
Former York Suburban teacher's 102nd birthday parade

Many of her former students were present at her birthday celebration.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Despite the challenges of our present, people are still finding ways to celebrate one another.

The same goes for one York County woman achieving a major milestone.

Mary Grace Holtzapple of Springettsbury Township turned 102 years old!

Not wanting this momentous occasion to go unrecognized, Mary's neighbor, Judy Shriver, organized a birthday parade to celebrate Mary.

There was cheering and singing, all while maintaining a safe distance.

The beloved former teacher was filled with joy as many of the people there were former students from her days teaching Latin at York Suburban.