Former York Suburban teacher's 102nd birthday parade

Many of her former students were present at her birthday celebration.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Despite the challenges of our present, people are still finding ways to celebrate one another.

The same goes for one York County woman achieving a major milestone.

Mary Grace Holtzapple of Springettsbury Township turned 102 years old!

Not wanting this momentous occasion to go unrecognized, Mary's neighbor, Judy Shriver, organized a birthday parade to celebrate Mary.

There was cheering and singing, all while maintaining a safe distance.