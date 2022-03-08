Community, food truck owners rally to support victims of fatal tractor crash

There will be a fundraiser for the families and victims of a deadly tractor crash this Friday at the New Bridgeville Fire Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 29.

Local food truck owners are coming together to raise money for families affected by a fatal tractor crash last Friday.

The benefit will take place Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the New Bridgeville Fire Co.

Lisa and Cory Grove of G's Concessions are leading the charge.

"We were at an event Saturday evening when we saw the first information with names listed of who was involved in the accident," Lisa Grove said. "As we read on about lives lost and those still in the hospital, we instantly decided we needed to do something."

The couple decided on a food truck fundraiser and the community took up the cause with gusto.

"One call to Ronnie Witmer, chief of New Bridgeville Fire Co, and boom - we had a location and parking assistance," Grove said. "A few texts and emails and food vendors were lined up. All within 12 hours... this is what community is about. Helping others in need. The King family has been friends of ours for over 20 years."

A percentage of sales from the food trucks, as well as 100% of the proceeds from raffle items, will go to the affected families.