First-ever Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival at Maple Lawn Farms

This idea came about after 5th generation family farmers from Jaemor Farms in Georgia, were left with over eight acres of strawberries after a large foodservice distributor called them to let them know they wouldn't be able to buy their strawberries.



After brainstorming some ideas the Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival was born to help sell the strawberries.



Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival: We are organizing here at Maple Lawn Farms so that you can stay in your car, we'll pull your order, and carefully place the berries and goodies in your trunk as you 'Drive-Thru' our farm warehouse.



Along the way, you'll be able to listen to our local music artist on your FM stereo as he plays LIVE, just as if it were an old-fashioned festival because artists are hurting, too!



Maple Lawn Winery & Maple Lawn Farms Market are taking pre-orders as well. *must be 21 with ID for alcohol purchases. ID shown through window upon arrival.



Check out all the Details and Order HERE:

https://maple-lawn-winery-llc.square.site/shop/drive-thru-strawberry-festival-items/5



You MUST PRE-ORDER ONLINE as we will not be processing transactions to keep everyone safe.