'They showed me the values of what a father should be': former student and teachers share special bond

Josi Rhoads, Mike Campbell, and Mike King say that they're like family.

HERSHEY, Pa. — When Josi Rhoads (formerly Daughtery) arrived at the Milton Hershey School years ago, she had no idea just how much her life was going to change thanks the two very special faculty members.

"I grew up with a single mother so not having a father figure in my life was difficult," Rhoads said.

But as Josi progressed through school, two educators, Mike Campbell and Mike King, both became the father figures she never thought she'd have.

"Being able to have someone, especially at a younger age come into my life and...they showed me the values of what a father should be," Rhoads said, "It was amazing...and also just having someone there to support you."

Campbell, Director of the Milton Hershey Year-Round Experiences program, and King, the Facilities Services Manager, said that Josi became a huge part of both of their families and has remained so since.

"Welcoming these kids into your family is great," King said, beaming at Rhoads, "but when you develop the relationship where you're welcomed into their family – that’s very special.”

So, this year, when it came time for Josi to get married, she could think of no two better people to walk her down the aisle.

"Of course it’s something you think about hard, you think who’s going to be the people or the person who’s going to walk you down the aisle… it was really important to have them fulfilling that role."

With a pair of special wedding socks for each teacher, she asked each of them to "take that important walk" with her this year.

Mike King was filled with emotion.

"That was quite an honor, I was really taken aback by that...when she asked me to walk her down the aisle, it was amazing," he said.

For Mike Campbell, a hospital stay due to COVID-19 made him unable to attend Josi's special day, but he said he's determined to make it up to her.