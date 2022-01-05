Family of York County woman, first responders honored for helping to save her life

Celia Roberts of Delta is getting a second chance at life, thanks to the heroic actions of her own family members.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELTA, Pa. — Celia Roberts is getting a second chance at life.

“I feel driven in a way because my purpose…I have a purpose, it’s not done,” said Roberts.

And it’s all thanks to her own family.

Back in January, Roberts was at her Delta home with her daughter and grandson, when she went into a sudden cardiac arrest.

Her daughter Victoria jumped into action, starting CPR while her 11-year-old grandson, Ducarmel, called 911.

“She’s a nurse so her instincts just kicked in,” said Roberts.

The quick thinking allowed Southern York County EMS to get there fast.

Paramedics used an automated external defibrillator to give Celia eight shocks and bring her back to life.

“It’s a lot to take in,” said Roberts. “I think initially to be honest it was…wow…it was overwhelming.”

After three weeks in the hospital, and a few more in a rehabilitation center, Celia got to go home and reunite with the loved ones who saved her life.

On Sunday afternoon, they were honored by the community at the Delta-Cardiff Fire Company for their heroic actions.

“I love them and thank you and the same for the whole team,” said Roberts. “I couldn’t say thank you enough, that’s why I’m standing here.”

Southern York County EMS sergeant Chris Biddle says the story sheds light on the importance of knowing CPR.

“Every year 350,000 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest and less than 10 percent of people even receive CPR,” said Biddle.

It’s something Celia agrees everyone should add to their skillset.