Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Tavern in Schaefferstown is inhabited by mutiple ghosts

Employees and customers have reported experiencing paranormal activity.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin House Tavern in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County was established in 1746 by Alexander Schaeffer.

“It’s always been a tavern; it’s always been open and operated as a tavern," said Heather Janesko, who works as a bartender at the Franklin House Tavern.

Employees and customers alike have reported experiencing paranormal activity.

"We get a lot of doors slamming, knockings, we hear full-blown conversations, even if there might be one or two people in the building. We’ve had, the kitchen staff has had rags and equipment [fall] right off the shelf," said Janesko.

Some also reported seeing what they believe were ghosts.

“We’ve seen a woman with a dress, then there’s also a man with a beard that they’ve seen down in the basement, those are the two that come to my mind," said Janesko.

With the haunting rumors, FOX43 decided to investigate for ourselves with the help of the Harrisburg Area Paranormal Society.

"So, what we’ll do is come in and set up voice, recorders, cameras, usually we have wireless cameras we set up to a DVR system and let it up run all night," said Carl Spencer, an investigator for the Harrisburg Area Paranormal Society.

Part of FOX43's investigation included the tavern's third floor. The last time paranormal investigators were on the third floor, they say they had a strange experience.

“It was like, I think I just cleared my throat, and I said 'it’s me,' and then right after that, it repeated me and said 'it’s me,'" said Spencer.

It was all caught on tape.

The second floor is where an alleged woman who is wearing a dress is. In the basement, one of the investigators claims he felt something near him.

While that was the only experience we had throughout our time at the tavern, investigators say it’s always fun to investigate old buildings due to their vast history and all the people who might have walked through them.