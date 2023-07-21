Excitement brewing among fairgoers as the 2023 York State Fair kicks off

The York Fairgrounds was packed with excited fairgoers on the irst-day of the York State Fair.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York State Fair officially kicked off for its 258th year and excitement was brewing at the York Fairgrounds.

People poured through the gates once they opened Friday at 11 a.m. with many excited for the week of fun fair activities ahead of them.

"We are really excited, and we can’t wait till [the fair] comes, we are always thankful for nice weather and today is perfect," said Nicole Miller, a resident of Spring Grove, York County.

From delicious food to fun rides and much more, fairgoers say they have a lot to look forward to.

"They love the food, they love to come see the animals, the petting zoo, ride on the horses. We love everything about the York Fair," said Cassandra Hunter of Harrisburg.

On top of the fun activities, there is a lineup of concerts that some do not want to miss including, Friday evening's performance that headlines Five Finger Death Punch.

"I’ve been loving Five Finger [Death Punch] since I was 6 years old, maybe younger," said Mackenzie Ammerman from Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.

The same fair excitement can be said for organizers who are looking forward to seeing months of hard work pay off.

"An event like this takes months and months and months to plan," said Montgomery Stambaugh, marketing and communications director for the York State Fair. "We are excited to see our hard work come to life and everybody actually enjoy the 10 days of the York State Fair."

For many families, the special 10 days of the York State Fair have become an important tradition.

"It’s a good bonding day for me and my daughter," said Amanda Ammermann of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County. "We get to come down, get some deep-fried Oreos, some funnel cake. The music is the biggest driver of course."

"We enjoy it every year. We get to bring our grandkids every year," said Miller. "It’s always been a tradition for about 14 years for us."

With many of those families agreeing, the next week of fair fun is a special experience.

"It’s a family thing. We like to come out here and enjoy time with our family," said Hunter. "Everybody can get something out of it, from the teenagers to the young ones. So, for us, it’s really special. It’s something we love to do and we are going to continue to do every year."