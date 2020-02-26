Emergency responders honored for saving man's life

After a drummer collapsed onstage during a performance, emergency responders worked together to resuscitate him.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were honored for saving a man's life during a ceremony at a Lancaster City Council meeting.

A drummer collapsed from a heart attack while performing at American Legion 34 on Dec. 13.

Bystanders performed CPR until Lancaster City Police arrived, and they continued CPR until Susquehanna Valley EMS arrived. Paramedics used an AED to give the man four defibrillations before his heart restarted.

The man's full recovery was a rare event; 90 percent of people who go into cardiac arrest outside a hospital do not survive.

"We don't always get saves," said Lancaster City Police Chief Jarred Berkhiser. "So it's always great to recognize the saves we get and to recognize the people that were involved in it."

The emergency responders—including police, firefighters and paramedics—received commendations from Lancaster City's council and mayor. In all, eight people were honored.