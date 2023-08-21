Elizabethtown Fair celebrates 50 years

The fair started in 1973, and since then, agriculture from Lancaster County and other counties is highlighted throughout the event.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Elizabethtown Fair will kick off today at the fairgrounds and celebrate its 50th year.

The fair started in 1973, and agriculture from Lancaster County and other counties was highlighted throughout the event. The fair has now developed into an entertainment space with a number of activities and food for all to enjoy.

“Agriculture is really the largest industry in Pennsylvania,” said Scott Schmittle, the fair board director. “Here at the Elizabethtown Fair, we like to showcase a lot of those things that we see right here in Pennsylvania.”

Each August, the fair hosts a number of exhibitor competitions, nightly entertainment and rides for people to enjoy. Local organizations and church groups use the fair as their principal fundraiser for the year. Small businesses also attend to gain more exposure and attract new customers.

“We’re expecting between 80 to 100,000 people this week at the fair… We want to invite the public and invite the families in to enjoy their time at the fair,” said Schmittle.