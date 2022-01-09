East Shore Diner opened for last day at Harrisburg location

The diner is relocating to the west shore in Mechanicsburg due to the I-83 capital beltway project.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — East Shore Diner opened on Thursday for the last day at their current location on Cameron street in Harrisburg.

“It’s bittersweet…bittersweet," said Bill Katsifis, the co-owner of East Shore Diner.

“It's tough. I mean 38 years, it's a routine, every day get[ting] up in the morning, I’ve been traveling that road," he continued.

The diner is relocating to the west shore in Mechanicsburg due to the I-83 Capital Beltway Project. It will also no longer be called the East Shore Diner.

The I-83 Capital Beltway Project is a major highway redesign that was initiated to improve traffic flow and safety around the City of Harrisburg.

“The [I-]83 project is coming through here. The ramp is going to go right through the parking lot so we have to be relocated," said Bill Katsifis.

According to Dorthy Katsifis, the co-owner, it's a day filled with many mixed emotions.

“A lot of memories. This is our second home. Our children grew up here," she said.

Bill & Dorothy’s son shared some of those memories too. “I remember bussing tables before I was actually working. I would work in the kitchen with my dad every weekend," said Stavros Katsifis.

And it’s not only an emotional day for those who run the business, but also for those who support it.

“I was here the very first day they opened," said Ed Lehman.

Lehman knew he couldn’t miss the last day. “I’ve been friends with [the owners] for a long time, so I hate to see them move. Hopefully, everything works out for them.”

Through it all, the Katsifis' say they’re grateful for the constant support they have received from the community.

“These people, they’re not customers, they’re extended family, and they’re shareholders of the East Shore Diner," said Bill. "We know a lot about them, they know a lot about us. It’s amazing what this little place has done for us and the community."