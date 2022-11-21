Downtown Camp Hill Association gets in the holiday spirit with annual 'Candy Cane Walk'

More than two dozen vendors participated in the event on Market Street in Camp Hill, Cumberland County to kick off holiday shopping season.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — More than two dozen vendors participated in Camp Hill's annual "Candy Cane Walk" event on Sunday.

It's the Downtown Camp Hill Association's way of kicking off the holiday shopping season, with local businesses offering deals and even Santa making an appearance.

Officials with the organization say the event continues to make an impact, with Camp Hill locals wanting to get more involved in the community.

"I think it means a lot," said Julie Hill, a coordinator with the Downtown Camp Hill Association. "We actually did a survey of the borough of Camp Hill, and found that more people wanted community events, so they seem to really enjoy this. And we usually have a good turn out, even if it's a bit cold."

Camp Hill is preparing for a busy holiday season, as they host several events to benefit the community.

On Dec. 1 to 3, Camp Hill Borough will hold the state award-winning "Parade of Lights" for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park. The parade takes place every night from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say it's a drive-thru event for all to enjoy. The only request for admission is a new, unwrapped toy donation.

Then on Dec. 8, The Downtown Camp Hill Association will host its "'Twas the Night Before..." event. Organizers encourage people to take an evening stroll along Market Street from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The street will be lit up for visitors to enjoy between shopping, dining and photos with Santa.