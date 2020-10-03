Dover community to help pay off student lunch debt with a pancake breakfast

The Dover Area School District is dealing with rising lunch debt, even as 40 percent of Dover students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

DOVER, Pa. — At Dover Area High School, lunch costs $2.95. More than 10,000 meals haven't been paid for, according to the Dover Area School District, where school lunch debt is up to $35,000.

“Parents are obviously having a hard time paying their bills, through whatever circumstances they may be in,” said Jennifer Benko, business manager for the district.

The school district is dealing with rising lunch debt, even as 40 percent of dover students qualify for free or reduced lunch. When a local pastor heard about the problem, he came up with an idea: a pancake breakfast to raise lunch money

“All-you-can-eat pancakes, as well as some sausage and eggs, and drinks as well,” said Logan Ames, pastor at Friendship Community Church.

Three Dover churches—Friendship Community Church, Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church and Dover United Church of Christ—will each host a breakfast this Saturday, with all proceeds going to pay off the school lunch debt.

“It was clear that this was a biblical issue, feeding people and reaching out and helping people,” said Abby Leese, pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Event organizers hope to raise at least $20,000. They will also share financial resources, like forms to apply for free or reduced lunch.

“We want to not just look at the short-term problem,” said Eva O’Diam, reverend at Dover United Church of Christ. “How can we help families and parents address that so that it doesn`t get to this point?”

School district officials said they were grateful for the help, and they're working to minimize the negative impact on students. Under "lunch shaming" laws passed in 2017, schools can't deny lunch to students who can't pay. Dover School District also doesn't serve "alternate meals" like cheese or tuna sandwiches.

“Every student gets the same lunch, whether are not you have the money to pay for it,” said Dover school social worker Nicole Assi. “We are very anti-stigmatization of our students.”

The breakfast runs 7 to 10 a.m. at the following Dover locations:

Friendship Community Church - 3380 Fox Run Rd.

Calvary Lutheran Church - 9 N. Main St.