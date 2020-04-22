Door-to-door photo project honors McCaskey High School Class of 2020

In their own words, the Class of 2020 described the most important things they’re missing this spring, captured in a student's photo project.

LANCASTER, Pa. — They were supposed to captain the rugby team, play with jazz band in the spring concert, finish a veterinarian assistant internship. In their own words, the McCaskey High School Class of 2020 described the most important things they’re missing this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The words are all captured in a project put on by a student, Georgia Cox.

“To show that they're going to move past all of this, and this isn't the end of anything,” Cox said.

Cox is a junior, but she has a lot of senior friends. When McCaskey suddenly closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, she felt she didn’t get a chance to say goodbye before they graduated and headed off to college.

"It feels like you're almost never going to see them again,” she said.

After deciding to do something creative with her time at home, she began a project to photograph seniors at their homes—always staying 6 feet away—with the seniors holding up a message of what they missed this year.

"I was supposed to be state champion in track,” said McCaskey senior Dejon Manning, who was photographed for the project.

"I`m one of the first to graduate in my family, so I wanted my grandparents and my family to see that happen,” said McCaskey senior Jonathan Berlingeri, also photographed for the project.

After the first photos, Cox takes another picture of each senior, smiling, without their mask and gloves.

Students said they appreciated the effort a fellow student made to honor them, especially given she's not a senior, so the crisis has not robbed her of any senior rites of passage.

“[I appreciate that she] let people know that we had something to look forward to,” Manning said. "So people in the future know what we're going through and that this is real.”

Cox plans to make a movie with the photos, and eventually put on an exhibition.

With nearly 700 graduating seniors at McCaskey, Cox can’t photograph everyone. However, she is still scheduling sessions if you contact her Instagram account.

All is not lost for these seniors. McCaskey High School will still hold a prom and graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, Lancaster School District officials said.

"It will be this year sometime, even if it has to happen during Christmas,” said Lancaster School District superintendent Damaris Rau.