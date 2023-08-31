Disaster relief heading to Maui and Michigan from Cumberland County organization

Mission Central is sending thousands of hygiene kits and flood buckets filled with supplies to the victims of recent disasters.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Help is on its way from Cumberland County to people facing devastation in several parts of the United States.

“We do this all year long when there’s not a disaster because we want to be ready to go," said Hope Harrison, executive director of Mission Central in Silver Spring Township. "But right now we’re very busy with all the disasters happening.”

On Thursday, Mission Central loaded up thousands of hygiene kits and flood buckets filled with crucial supplies.

They’re being shipped to victims of the Maui wildfires and tornadoes across Michigan.

“We hear these stories of people who are just devastated and this is the first little glimmer of hope they have. We’re so honored and so excited to be a part of that," said Harrison.

Mission Central is 100% funded by donors. It’s already given more than $700,000 in goods to disaster relief efforts this year.

“It’s very heartwarming for us," said Harrison. "Obviously we don’t want any disasters to happen but we know we can reach people in the very near future, the very beginning of their process of getting back together.”

The work doesn’t stop with Thursday's truckload.

In the coming days, the organization will pack up more supplies to send to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia down south.

“Right now with the storm happening, we’re waiting for the aftermath and then we’ll find out what the needs are," said Harrison.

Harrison says Mission Central is always looking for donations. Right now, the organization is looking for school supplies.