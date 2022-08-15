Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society still searching for new home after tragic fire

In October 2021, flames ripped through the Old Dauphin School House, where the Society stored all its artifacts, destroying nearly everything.

DAUPHIN, Dauphin County — It’s been a long ten months for the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society.

Last October, a fire ripped through the historic Old Dauphin School House, the group’s home and museum filled with decades worth of artifacts.

“I was warned it would not be pretty and of course, it wasn’t," said Kathy Fisher, the museum and library manager of the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society.

“Everybody in Dauphin knew the old school house," said Julie Carr, the group's fundraising chair. "We have parents and grandparents who went there, so it hit really close to home.”

Almost everything, except for a few boxes, was lost.

“We lost a wedding gown, all of our military uniforms, things that just can’t be replaced," said Fisher. "It was very hard to accept it because the history was so important to us.”

Since then, members have been hard at work trying to piece together and preserve the documents that are left.

“You can’t just re-copy it because it’s [covered with] mildew, moldy, black, but it gives us a place to start [so] that we can do the research again," added Fisher.

They’ve also been searching for a new home and raising money for when the right place comes along.

"We did a restaurant night at Hardee’s, we did a big yard sale in June that raised about $3,000, and we are now planning for the Gala," said Carr.

Members say the community has responded with an outpouring of support, donating money and new artifacts.

"I know it's going to be hard for us to completely recover and we'll have a museum again, it will not be the same but it can still be good again," said Fisher.

She says it's a promising sign of a historic comeback.

“Move on from the ashes to something good again.”

Next month’s Heritage Day Gala will be the society’s biggest fundraiser to date.

It's being hosted on September 17 by Frank and Barb Pinto of The Peter Allen House in Dauphin.

The event will feature several high-end auction items, including a Dauphin County commemorative Henry rifle.

Tickets are now on sale.

A link to purchase them is available on the Historical Society's website.