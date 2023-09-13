New UPS 'super hub' opens in Dauphin County

The facility in Lower Swatara Township has been slowly ramping up over the last year to full operation, which is 87,000 packages per hour.

SWATARA, Swatara Township — UPS announced its new "super hub" in Dauphin County is now open and running at full capacity.

It's part of a $1.4 billion expansion across Pennsylvania that UPS announced in 2020.

Company leadership says the hub has created 1700 new jobs and will speed up shipping times across the northeast.

"Our location in proximity to D.C., to Philadelphia, to New York and to Boston puts us in a great location. We have a great footprint here," said Ray Barczak with UPS East Zone Transportation District Manager.