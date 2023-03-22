Dauphin County neighborhood fed up after being trapped by train

During the most recent incident on Monday, the Norfolk Southern train blocked Inglenook Road in Reed Township for over seven hours.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Residents who live on Inglenook Road in Reed Township, Dauphin County found themselves trapped Monday.

“We were stuck from work. Kids didn’t go to school that day," said Mikki Richardson. "It really makes your day just halt to an end”

The culprit was a Norfolk Southern train that was halted on the tracks crossing over Inglenook Road for over seven hours, blocking the only way in and out.

“You have plans on your day off to go grocery shopping, [go to] the bank and you can’t go," said Becky Malseed. "You’re stuck."

Neighbors said they tried calling the railroad emergency line, but it didn’t make a difference.

“They just take your name and say they’ll contact you—they never do," said Richardson.

This isn’t a new problem either.

Neighbors said it’s been happening sporadically for years.

“[It] used to happen quite often, but when it does happen, it happens for quite a long time and it is just devastating to everybody in the neighborhood," explained Richardson.

“I sat on that side for three hours one night at 2:00 in the morning, coming home from work," said Malseed.

After Norfolk Southern decided to close off the other end of Inglenook Road, residents said there are real concerns about what would happen if there’s an emergency while the road is blocked.

“We have a lot of elderly people that live up here on this side of the tracks, and God forbid, something would happen," said Richardson.

“By law, if they come to a stop at this spot they are to separate the train, [but] evidently this crew didn’t do it," said Donald E. Shutt Jr., coordinator of Northern Dauphin County 4 Regional EMA.

Shutt Jr. said first responders are also concerned.

“The only thing I can say is we’ll bring it up at the township meeting, we’ll talk about and try to talk to Norfolk Southern supervisors to try to come up with a solution," said Shutt Jr.

A Norfolk Southern representative told FOX43 in a statement on Wednesday:

"We never want to inconvenience any member of a community with a stopped train. A number of things can require a train to stop. Like airline pilots, train crews have federally-mandated hours of service. This area is a spot where trains stop to allow for crew changes when they reach the end of their service time. Sometimes, the replacement crew can be delayed. We’ve flagged this particular crossing to avoid stopping on it whenever possible. Our teams work hard to keep trains moving safely and minimize any types of delays."