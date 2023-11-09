Member of Dauphin County Emergency Management team returns from helping with search efforts in Maui

Lexi Passaro spent 19 days on the island with Pennsylvania's Task Force 1, helping with search and rescue efforts after devastating wildfires.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lexi Passaro is back in her office at the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety, where she works as a planning specialist for the Office of Emergency Management.

Just days ago, she was in Hawaii, helping with search and rescue efforts after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui.

“If you could think of your whole community gone—your post office, your grocery store, your neighbors, your home," said Passaro.

She was deployed on August 11 as a member of Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1, one of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Teams.

Once on the island, they got to work alongside the Maui Police Department on its top priorities.

“In this case, it was to search all the assigned areas, Lahaina and all the surrounding areas, structures in that area and look for human remains," Passaro explained.

Lexi acted as the team’s “Chief of Staff,” and helped facilitate the planning process, essentially creating a “To-Do” list for search and rescue personnel.

“The ability to go there and provide a skillset to a community that needs it, there’s a huge return on investment on [that]," she said.

“All of us as residents should be proud our county has individuals who are willing to participate and help others in a time of need and go commit their lives and put everything on hold," added Jeffery Enders, director of Dauphin County Department of Public Safety.

Lexi and the rest of Task Force 1 stayed in Hawaii for 19 days.

“They’re just such a resilient community," Passaro said. "They’re looking forward and looking at how do we pick up what we have and rebuild and look to the future.”

She says it could take the island of Maui decades to fully recover.

“They’re a community in need, they’re a community in mourning, they’re a community looking to recover and that will take time so think about them and send good thoughts there," said Passaro.