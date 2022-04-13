Dauphin County 911 dispatchers awarded for their service

Dauphin County officials say 911 operators fielded more than 400,000 calls in 2021, which resulted in more than 300,000 dispatches.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty eight 911 dispatchers were honored in Dauphin County on Wednesday for their heroic and life saving efforts.

Stork pins were given to dispatchers who provided instructions over the phone to help deliver a baby.

Lifesaver awards were given to those who provided CPR or other instructions that contributed to saving someone's life.

Special recognition awards were given to those whose actions or contributions were deemed extraordinary and not in either of the previous two categories.

Kaylyn Sweitzer won two awards a stork pin for a childbirth and a special recognition award for her participation in the apprehension of a double homicide suspect.

“Luckily we have all of the instructions there for us so just read and tell them you're doing good and to keep calm and to be calm for them and we're going to get this done,” said Sweitzer.