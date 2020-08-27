Dancing for a cause in Lebanon County

All of the event proceeds and one dollar for every Blizzard sold were donated to the Children's Miracle Network.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday evening, people in North Londonderry Township got their dance on to raise money for a good cause.

The Shine Performing Arts Network is teaching people in-person and virtually.

Christy Kam of the Shine Performing Arts Network said "We are dancers first and we do have a passion for dancing so what we had decided was it would be really great to share our passion for dance while also helping Children's Miracle Network to bring in some funds."

"It just means so much, like they're great supporters. They are just absolutely great supporters." 2020 Miracle Champion, Owen Zeager, said of the event that took place at a Dairy Queen.

