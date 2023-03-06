Time is running out for York County nonprofit to find new home

Nearly 300 families depend on Emmanuel's Closet for clothes and food. If it doesn't find a new location by March 25, it will have to shut its doors.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A York County nonprofit that provides free clothing and food to families in need is now looking for help itself.

“The clothing is all donated from the community, sometimes outside the community," said Sterling Boyd, who volunteers at Emmanuel's Closet. "The food is donated through the different projects of the churches.”

Emmanuel's Closet has been serving families of the Dallastown and Red Lion School Districts since 1995.

For the last eight years, its home has been in the basement of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on West Main Street in Dallastown.

But now, the church has been sold to another congregation and Emmanuel’s Closet is being forced to move out.

If volunteers don’t find another location by March 25, they’ll have to shut down, leaving a big void in the community.

“I think there’s a need that’s pretty great," said Boyd. "There’s quite a few people here who are living day to day.”

Boyd helps run Emmanuel's Closet on Saturday mornings. He tells FOX43 nearly 300 families depend on it.

“A lot of them are single parents in need and I say single parents, doesn’t mean it’s a female or male," Boyd explained. "We’re finding more and more people need help, and that’s the reason we’re here.”

He’s hoping another church or community member steps up to the plate, as time is running out.

“Sometimes it brings a tear to your eyes to see the little ones come in here," said Boyd. "It’s a community outreach and it’d be really nice to see it continue.”

Ideally, the nonprofit is looking for a space that would provide two separate rooms—one for clothing donations and one for food.

If someone has a location Emmanuel's Closet may be able to use, they can call 717-244-0655.

Emmanuel's Closet is open on Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.