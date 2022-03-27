Cumberland County Vietnam War dedication honors veterans

Organizers and service members at the event say it's important to recognize the more than 6 million Vietnam veterans still living.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An annual dedication in Cumberland County on Sunday honored those who served in the Vietnam War.

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee held a National Vietnam War Veteran's Day ceremony to recognize the more than 6 million Vietnam veterans still living, who served in the second-largest war in American history.

Organizers said it was important to to not forget what the veterans fought for.

"My fellow patriots, let us live up to the oath we took so many decades ago," said Vietnam Combat Veteran Jon Hosfeld. "After all it does not have an expiration date. Believe in America, vote, we fought for that right, and in today's world, make sure we are not, not, as the famous song by Barry McGuire, on the eve of destruction."

The designated National Vietnam War Veterans Day actually falls on March 29. 5 years ago, then President Donald Trump signed The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 - designating every March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day.