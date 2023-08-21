Cumberland County Corvette enthusiast receives military sendoff | On the Bright Side

A Cumberland County teen's military sendoff was filled with support and Corvettes. The third generation car owner was inspired by his grandfather's passion.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Kaden Watts is a third generation Corvette owner.

"Grandpa had Corvettes," said Watts. "My dad had Corvettes, and then I fell in love with Corvettes as well."

Watts' grandfather, John, passed away when he was just a toddler, but his passion for cars left a lasting impact.

Watts recently purchased a yellow Corvette in his grandpa's memory. It's the same make and model he drove decades ago.

The Cumberland Valley Corvette Club welcomed Watts with open arms last September. So when the teen decided to join the Air Force, the crew also gave him a proper sendoff.

It was filled with dozens of friends, loved ones and—of course—corvettes.

"I didn't know about this," said Watts. "I was completely surprised."

He shipped out to the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, last Tuesday.

"Working on airplanes," said Watts. "I'm going to be fixing airplanes and making sure they can fly."

And he’s confident his experience with cars will translate to skills in the field, as he serves his country.