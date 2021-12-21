Members of the Cumberland County community hold event in honor of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

The event will start Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. and end Dec. 22 at 9:00 a.m.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Members of the Cumberland County community are hosting an event to raise awareness about homelessness today at First Lutheran Church in Carlisle.

The event also honors those who have died while living in the streets, organizers say.

In honor of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a makeshift homeless tent will be on display at the church, as well as hundreds of handmade blankets made from people from all over the country.

Area agencies will also be at the event to discuss what people can do in their community and how you can help. The event will also include interviews to explain homelessness and the repercussions and a live reading that hopes to teach kids about homelessness, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, the blankets will be unattached and distributed to area agencies to be given to folks in need.

The event coincides with the first day of winter, the longest night of the year. It will start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Members of the Cumberland County community are paying tribute to those who have died while living on the streets. Join us on @fox43 morning news to learn how they’re honoring them. https://t.co/z4wUGo62p7 #TwitterGIFs pic.twitter.com/KlJx2imV4d — Paola Belloso (@PaolaBellosotv) December 21, 2021