Cross-country peace run visits Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A torch relay making its way around the country made a stop in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday in an effort to highlight world peace.

The "Sri Chinmoy Oneness Peace Run" journeyed through Harrisburg, crossing the Market Street Bridge on its way to the eastern parts of the Pennsylvania.

The international team composed of members from seven different countries is bringing a symbolic torch through communities in an effort to promote and share the message of peace.

"I think when people see the torch it reminds them of the Olympics, it reminds them of the Statue of Liberty [or] it reminds them of these peace flames,” said team member and director Harita Davies. “If we can find peace inside ourselves and share that with our friends, our family [and] our communities, then we really are contributing to peace in the world."