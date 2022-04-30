Crime victims come together for healing vigil in Harrisburg

Saturday's vigil was one of dozens of events hosted across the country to mark the end of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens joined together in Harrisburg on Saturday for a day of healing and a day of action.

The 4th annual "Survivors Speak" vigil was hosted by the city’s chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

“Crime survivors are being heard on a national level and we are leading change efforts in our communities,” said Dr. Kevin Dolphin, coordinator of the Harrisburg chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The group advocates for a justice system which prioritizes healing, recovery and prevention, rather than incarceration.

Members help not only the victims of crime heal, but the perpetrators too.

“You never know what an individual has gone through to cause them to do or commit certain crimes or things like that," said Dr. Dolphin.

As Harrisburg grapples with gun violence, those personally affected took to the stage Saturday to speak out.

“We got to stop saying 'It’s not my problem' and turning our backs. It’s all our problems…when it’s at your front door, when it’s your child," said Jody Henry, whose son was murdered five years ago.

Organizers said the vigil was a chance to remember those lost, as well as an opportunity to hear from the families left behind.

“We as victims don’t heal," said Jamillah London, whose son and mother were both murdered. "We can, but it’s hard because you have to deal with it every day of your life.”

Survivors shared their stories in hopes others will listen and help create a safer community, as they turned their pain into purpose.

“We [have to] come together," said London. "We [have to] come together and make some things happen. This is our community.”

"It takes action in order for us to heal so we’re going to go from healing to action," added Dr. Dolphin.