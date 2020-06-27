COVID-19 cases rise in Dauphin County Prison

Dauphin County Prison is seeing an uptick in cases and the facility is working to prevent further spread a number of ways, including a second prison-wide test

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County Prison is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and the facility is working to prevent further spread a number of ways, including a second prison-wide test.

As of right now, 69 inmates and 15 correctional staff have tested positive for the virus, but Brian Clark, Director of Corrections, said there is some good news, behind that not-so-good news.

"All the inmates are asymptomatic," Clark said. "So we're not seeing a lot of illnesses and things, which is, for us the most important thing at this point."

One inmate had to be hospitalized, but he is back at the prison. Of the staff, only two required hospitalizations.

In the beginning of May, the prison conducted it's first facility-wide test, which included more than 1,300 people.But recently, it's seen an increase in more visible, though still mild, symptoms. The symptoms included a fever and loss of taste and smell. So, it conducted a second round of tests.

Prison officials said their mitigation efforts have been aggressive since the beginning.

"We were one of the first county facilities to actually stop transfers and public visitation coming into the facilities," Clark said. "We spent countless hours making sure we had enough PPE and all the cleaning supplies and things we need to maintain stock of."

Inmates who tested positive are immediately placed in an isolation unit. Anyone who had contact with them are placed in quarantine units and re-tested at another time.

"We take inmates health here as a serious priority and also that of our staff," Clark said. "Without doing that testing, what happens is we have no strategy. We don't know who to move to different housing."

The prison said it's one of two county facilities in the state to do this type of mass testing.

The process is very expensive. The first round cost about $100,000.