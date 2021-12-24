LifePath Christian Ministries hosts Christmas Eve festivities for the community

They say that through events like this, they are able to provide a sense of belonging that some people would otherwise not have.

YORK, Pa. — Lifepath Christian ministries says they will give out about 200 meals as part of their Christmas eve lunch.

“Ham, and potatoes, and cornbread casserole, and fruits and deserts," said Norman Humber, the CEO of Lifepath Christian Ministries.

“Provide an opportunity for us to have a person feel like they’re part of a family and a little bit of things that people just expect, the food, the family and the festivities around the holidays," said Humber.

Beth Baublitz says she was looking forward to attending Lifepath Christian ministries’ Christmas eve festivities.

“I just came up here to get some meals, something to eat, spend some time with friends that I know for Christmas, and trying to get in the Christmas spirit," said Baublitz.

Beth says getting in the Christmas spirit has been especially difficult this year.

“Right now, I’m kind of like homeless, and it sucks. but, I’m making it, you know, I’m still here," said Baublitz.

She says events like this remind her that despite all the bad, there’s people out there that still care.

“And also that god is real, because if it wasn’t for him, this would not be happening right now and I’m glad he’s putting this in people’s hearts to do this. you know there’s still good people out there," said Baublitz.

