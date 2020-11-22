Community thanks Weis Markets employee with a surprise check

Samir Saad has been known for his excellent customer service for decades, so the community wanted to say 'thank you'

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown community came together Saturday to help one of their own. A Weis Markets employee was surprised at work with a big check just in time for the holidays. Organizers said it was all to say, "thank you."

Samir Saad is a 21-year employee of Weis Markets. Saturday was his birthday. He was surprised by the community with a check for $1,775 when he got to work.

While it's definitely a generous birthday gift, there is another reason the community came together.

"He's very quiet, he's very humble, and he's just extremely compassionate," Jennifer Morrison, a customer and organizer of the event, said. "He's been seen in the parking lot helping ladies find lost earrings and there's lots of stories of him helping repair vehicles that have stopped working and fixing flat tires."

Those stories of his kindness, told by many on Facebook and in-person at the event.

"It's amazing," Kevin Vida, the store manager, said. "He knows names, the kids, he knows everything about the people. I mean the town, they love him.">

As quickly as the celebration ended, Samir was back at it, helping people unload their groceries and collecting carts.

"In a really yucky time in our world with COVID and all of the problems, this was a positive moment," Morrison said. "Especially for E-town."

Organizers believe Samir walked away with more than $2,000.