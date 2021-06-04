Community dialogue continues at second York police forum

The York City Police Department held its second public forum in an effort to build honest communication between community members and police.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department held its second public forum at Stillmeadow Church of Nazarene April 5 in an effort to build honest communication between community members and police.

Police Commissioner Michael Mouldrow, who was sworn in October of 2020, pledged to reform police interactions with the community through a new department approach.

The first forum on March 1 brought up important issues and potential solutions, Mouldrow said.

For example the department completed a project called Operation Scarecrow that has recovered 19 illegal firearms and identified and charged four people for straw gun purchases.

“Regardless of how anybody may feel about police or the backgrounds that everybody comes from, everybody gets to this meeting and we’re able to genuine conversation because everybody in the room is focused on making York better,” Mouldrow said.