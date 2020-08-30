Clear the Shelters event helping pets find new homes

One Lancaster County cat was given a second chance at life during Clear the Shelters, a nationwide initiative to adopt shelter animals, helped more than 72,000 pets.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One Lancaster County cat was given a second chance at life during Clear the Shelters, a nationwide initiative to adopt shelter animals, helped more than 72,000 pets find new homes this summer.

Raven, a black and white 4-year-old domestic shorthair cat, was found wounded on a Lancaster County man’s property last winter. He had apparently been attacked by a fox.

Due to rabies concerns, cats like Raven who have possibly been bitten by a wild animal would usually be euthanized. However, the man who found Raven agreed to instead care for the cat and keep him in quarantine for the required six months before he would be able to be adopted out.

”The first [time] in the four years I’ve worked here,” said animal care coordinator Brandea Taylor, on whether she had ever seen someone put in the work to quarantine a domestic animal after a possible rabies exposure.

Raven was adopted Sunday to a family from Mechanicsburg.

“He obviously had a rough start,” said Deb Blosnich after meeting Raven for the first time. “He’s friendly, he’s fluffy, a little bigger than we expected. But just a really calm kitty.”

Blosnich said she decided to get a cat for her son a few months after their previous family cat died.

Raven’s adoption was part of the Humane League of Lancaster County’s 2020 Clear the Shelters initiative. During the event adoption fees are waived, and each pet gets a free spaying or neutering, vaccinations, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, and 2-pound bag of pet food.

The Humane League extended its usually one-day Clear the Shelters event to three, thanks to support from the Cookie Family in honor of their shelter dog, Barlie.

The Humane League was able to adopt out about 10 of its nearly 30 animals. The shelter usually adopts out more animals during the event, employees said, but this year was unusual given the current pandemic.

“Typically doors would open, people would come in and out as they please,” Taylor said. “With COVID, we’ve had to adjust that a bit. We’re doing appointment only.”

In other ways the pandemic has been a blessing for shelter animals, Taylor said. Shelters across the country report much higher demand for adoptions, possibly because people are spending more time at home. Some worry people will return some of the animals when pandemic restrictions are lifted, but Taylor said she was hopeful that wouldn’t happen.

“With the first wave of people going back to work, we haven’t seen people changing their mind on that,” she said.

For the Humane League, the Clear the Shelter event led to more adoption success stories.