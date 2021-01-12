York County Christmas tree lot gives proceeds to families in need

The Neiderer farm started the event when one of their own family members was fighting cancer.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County Christmas tree lot is giving back to the community through the sale of trees and an assortment of crafts.

The Neiderer Family Farm is donating proceeds from sales to a few local families that are fighting medical illnesses.

The Neiderer farm started the event after one of their own family members was fighting cancer. In turn, they decided to raise money to help with their medical bills.

"There was a phrase I once heard before from a musician who said giving is beginning to live, and I think that something what we're doing here," said Ben Neiderer. "It's adding to our life story and our community story and I think that's important for us to share them with others."

This year, the proceeds will go to one family from Littlestown and another from Gettysburg.

The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

People who are interested in volunteering are able to sign up here.