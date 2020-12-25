Christmas masses celebrated differently this year amid pandemic

On Christmas Eve 2020, many church masses looked very different from other years’, due to the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Christmas Eve 2020, many church masses looked very different from other years’, due to the pandemic. Some churches moved all masses online, while others continued to hold in-person masses with mitigation measures.

Houses of worship are not subject to Pennsylvania’s capacity restrictions.

Many churches, however, chose to enforce capacity limits.

The Old Catholic Church Parish of Saint Joseph in Harrisburg will hold one in-person mass Christmas Eve at 11 p.m. Instead of taking communion, congregants will receive individual communion kits before the service. Only 25 people will be allowed to attend in-person, though church leaders said many more signed up.

“So much has been disrupted this year in terms of family gatherings and all sorts of things that we normally do, that I think they were crying out to hold onto at least something for Christmas this year that they could call their own,” said Bishop Michael Scalzi.

The comfort of traditions is especially important this year, when so many had to be cancelled, Bishop Scalzi said.