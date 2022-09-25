Chili cook-off raises money for student scholarships

All the proceeds benefit the Alex W. Smith Foundation, supporting central Pennsylvania high school students with scholarship awards in Alex's memory.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Greystone Public House in Dauphin County hosted its annual "Alex's Chili Cook-Off for a Cause" on Sunday.

It's a yearly tradition for the business in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Alex Smith was a 22-year-old chef's apprentice at Greystone Public House and a student in the HACC Culinary Program before he passed away in 2018.

Organizers said Alex had dreams of opening his own restaurant to share his love of good eats with others, so the family created the annual chili cook-off to celebrate Alex and offer fun for all ages.

"Just remembering Alex, his legacy, people that are cooking here at school with him or worked with him, it's just beautiful, and not only that, people come together and we're helping kids with scholarships," said Terri Smith, Alex’s mother and president of the Alex W. Smith Foundation.

