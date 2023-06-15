$5.2 million Children's Lake renovation project almost done

The lake is expected to be refilled, reopened and fully accessible by August.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — After months of renovations, the long-awaited reopening of Children’s Lake is just about here.

“We’re probably 99% done with the project," said Paul Urbanik, director of engineering for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

The historic Boiling Springs landmark was drained last year so the Fish & Boat Commission could build a new dam and spillway to improve safety and accessibility.

A new boat launch has been added as well.

Children’s Lake is a popular spot for fishing and there’s great news for anglers. Along with the new dam and boat launch, there’s also a new ADA-accessible fishing pier.

“I’m not a fisherman but I know on opening day you can’t find a standing place around here and children especially enjoy it," said Rick Reighard, chairman of the South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors.

The entire project cost more than five million dollars.

Raising the money was a team effort between the state, local municipalities, businesses and other community groups.

“We’re a small, self-funded agency with limited resources so having the public’s support and backing for this really made the project happen," said Urbanik.

The contractor has some loose ends to tie up in the next few weeks and then the lake will be refilled slowly to ease in the new dam.

The lake is expected to be completely reopened and accessible by August.

“If you haven’t been to Boiling Springs ever, this is the time to come," said Reighard. "[Children's Lake] has always been a focal point and I think, even more so now."