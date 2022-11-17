Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations

Work is expected to be completed by next summer but it's impacting this year's holiday celebrations in Boiling Springs.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County.

The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project.

“Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some seepage around the dam, and it was time to fix it," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

Along with a new dam, spillway and retaining wall, the lake will soon have a brand new boat launch and ADA-accessible fishing pier.

“It’s going to be better than ever," said Schaeffer.

Work isn’t expected to be done until next summer, and it will come at the cost of the 2023 trout season.

“It will be a small price to pay for having the lake restored so we will miss trout season next spring but we’ll be sure to keep those fish local," explained Schaeffer.

The construction at Children’s Lake is also having an impact on the way the Boiling Springs community celebrates the holidays.

“Every year we look forward to floating the Christmas tree out there in the middle of the lake and lighting it, so that’s going to have a bit of a delay, hopefully just a one-year hiatus," said Cory Adams, township manager for South Middleton Township. "It’s a bummer, no doubt about it.”

The tight-knit community is adapting though, with plans to hold a holiday celebration at Spring Meadows Park instead.

“It’s a community effort, everyone has stepped up and stepped forward and volunteered to help," said Darlene Benoit, the tree lighting committee chair for the Boiling Springs Civic Association.

“Hopefully this time next year when the lake is back to its full glory, we’ll have a great Christmas time celebration," added Adams.