Workers gather for Child Welfare Professionals Awareness Week

Child Welfare Professionals Awareness Week is June 6-10 and Child Welfare Providers Awareness Week June 13-17.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week is Child Welfare Professionals Awareness Week.

The men and women doing that difficult job, working the long hours every day to provide safety, permanence, and well-being for children across the state were recognized at the Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday.

Parents and children affected by the child welfare system spoke about their experiences working with professionals that sacrifice their time and energy for youth in need as well as experts who spoke of the unique challenges faced by the hard-working welfare workers

"This is not just a job, or a paycheck for those committed to ensuring a safe and secure living arrangement, but also provide an atmosphere of healing that is no way between the hours of nine to five, Monday through Friday, but is necessary 24/7," Dr. Joseph Birli, the CEO of Bethany Children's Home said.

During the ceremony, a moment of silence was shared for all of the children lost to abuse and neglect.