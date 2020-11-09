Child abuse forum held in wake of Harrisburg teenager's murder

After a 16-year-old’s shooting in Harrisburg—allegedly by registered sex offender—Dauphin County held a virtual forum on child abuse and sex trafficking.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the wake of a 16-year-old’s shooting in Harrisburg Aug. 29—and homicide charges for his murder filed against a registered sex offender—Dauphin County held a virtual forum on child abuse and sex trafficking Sept. 10.

High school sophomore Kyan King was running down a Harrisburg street, nude and shouting for help, according to court documents.Then gunshots rang out. The registered sex offender who allegedly shot him, 45-year-old Orlando Duarte, was arrested after a police chase.

The forum included government and agency officials, as well as community leaders. Several emphasized awareness of child abuse and sex trafficking could help prevent another tragedy.

“It is hoped that this forum will be viewed as a first step toward healing. Healing begins this evening by empowering the community with information about existing resources, services, how to access them, who to contact and what signs each of us needs to watch for and be aware to protect our children from hurt and harm or danger,” said Charla Plaines, reentry coordinator for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

One in five girls and one in 20 boys in the U.S. is a victim of child sexual abuse, according to the National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC).

Dauphin County received 1,180 reports of child abuse in 2019, according to the Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth.

“In [Harrisburg] alone, [we have] several hundred if not into a thousand of referrals,” said Harrisburg Police Captain Terry Wealand.

Officials stressed the importance of reporting any suspected abuse.

“I would rather err on the side of caution and ensure that we're able to protect a child than to lose a child or have them continue to suffer,” said Dauphin Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated underreporting. Since March, the National Sexual Assault Hotline reports a sharp rise in total calls, and in calls from minors.

School closures may be the reason behind the increase. As long as schools stay virtual, students are seen less by their teachers, who as mandated reporters might spot the abuse.

Staying vigilant is therefore more important than ever, officials said.

“Talk to your children. Talk to the children that you know,” said Marisa McClellan, administrator for Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth. “If you are concerned that something is wrong and you have reasonable cause to suspect abuse, call ChildLine.”

If you suspect an instance of child abuse, you can report it to Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313.

Abuse in Dauphin County can also be reported to the Dauphin County Child Abuse Reporting Line at (717) 780-7200.