Checking in: York County man running 34-hour to benefit St. Jude's

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A week ago FOX43 told you about the York County man who planned to run for 34-hours to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The big day has finally come, and Jordan tucker is from now until 4 p.m. Sunday. FOX43 checked in with him at 10 a.m. Saturday during the 4th hour of his journey. At that point, he had already reached the 20 mile mark.

"I'm feeling alright," Tucker said. "I got a little bit of weird leg pain right now. But I'll push through it. It's not a big deal. It'll go away. I got a lot of time for it to go away. I got a lot of walking hours in I know that. There's going to be a lot of walking. It's not all running that's for sure."

You may recall, Jordan decided to run for 34 hours in honor of his 34th birthday.

He is running and walking a 2.2 mile loop in a Camp Hill neighborhood. He estimates he'll run a total of 120 miles. He's doing it to raise money for children who are suffering with cancer and their families.

"It's pretty exciting," Tucker said. "Pretty epic. I'm excited to help the kids."

Each break is no longer than 5 to 10 minutes.

"This is perfect weather," Tucker said. "This is amazing. Couldn't be any better right now. So hopefully it stays like this. I know it'll get chilly over night but it'll be alright."

Several runners joined him along the way.

"Some other people that I know that I'm close to and then there's people that I don't even know," Tucker said. "That's just really cool."

Jordan said he is thankful for all of the support from the community, and encourages people to donate, even if it's just a few bucks.

"The money that you're not paying for bills and stuff like that, going out and buying coffee, and eating McDonalds and eating Burger King - let's donate to some kids and help them," Tucker said. "That would be the key right there."