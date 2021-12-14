Central Pa. Food Bank to partner with GIANT Company to donate food ahead of the holidays

Volunteers along with the GIANT Company team members will pack meals including 500 hams to donate to families.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Volunteers at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, along with the GIANT Company team members will pack hundreds of meals on Dec. 20 to distribute and donate food to families ahead of the winter holidays.

The GIANT Company will be donating 3,000 hams to partnering food banks in the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

This week, the company will assist the food bank in distributing 500 hams to multiple partners to begin the donation process.

"We know there are about 330,000 people right here in Central Pennsylvania who are still facing food insecurity and still making impossible choices between buying groceries and paying for other critical needs," Jennifer Sands, community manager of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said.

Matt Lutcavage, the vice president of Team Experience at the GIANT Company says the company believes in the food bank's vision and mission, hence the slogan, "For Today's Table."

"At GIANT, we really believe that the world's a better place when families can gather around the table and connect over food no matter where that table might be," Lutcavage said.

The GIANT Company administrators say they cannot stress how grateful they are for their customers who have pitched into their store incentives to give back, as they have given a total of $2.5 million since Sept. 2021.

"Every time you shop with us you can round up with $.05, $.25, and all of that money goes to our food partners across not only Central Pennsylvania but across all of the states that we operate in," Jessica Groves, community impact manager of the GIANT Company said.