Central Penn community grappling with loss of player as Harrisburg plans park improvements amid tragic accident

Angel Mercado-Ocasio, 19, passed away last week after a makeshift dugout collapsed on him at a Harrisburg baseball field.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s been one week since Angel Mercado-Ocasio, 19, of Harrisburg, lost his life.

“I won’t say in shock anymore but everyone is still devastated at the situation,” said Robert Stern, the head baseball coach at Central Penn College, where Mercado-Ocasio played.

Coach Stern, along with others on campus, are now grappling with the loss.

“He should be remembered as an easygoing, hardworking kid on the baseball field, just as much as here as a student, he was hardworking in the classroom," said Stern.

Angel, his Twilight League coach, Gerardo Diaz, and a few other teammates were taking down the dugout they put up themselves before their recreation league baseball game last Monday, after the city told them they didn’t have a permit to build on the property.

Mercado-Ocasio passed away at the hospital one day later.

“Whether it was the right thing to do at the time or not, he was just trying to help build a dugout so they could have protection at the field where they were going to play," said Stern.

“It’s so heartbreaking to see someone who’s so passionate about sports, about baseball lose their life volunteering in their community for something they love," added Michael Fedor, vice president for advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.

FOX43 has learned the City of Harrisburg has revoked the permit given to Angel’s former coach, Gerardo Diaz, which allowed the Harrisburg Twilight League team to play at 7th and Radnor.

According to Matt Maisel, the city’s director of communications, another representative from the Twilight League could put in for a new permit, which would let the team use the field again.

The 7th and Radnor field is one of several parks that will see improvements over the next year and a half, thanks to $13 million in federal funding awarded to the city.

Since last week’s tragedy, improvements have already started at 7th and Radnor.

The city placed a raised mound on the field specifically for baseball players.

“In reaction to what happened I think it’s responsible to absolutely consider the possibility of putting dugouts up," said Maisel on Tuesday.

While that’s being considered, new bleachers, lighting, fencing and more will definitely be coming to the park.

It’s all expected to be done by the end of 2024.

“We want to be able to give all the kids in Harrisburg a safe place to go whether it’s after school or during the summer when there is no school," said Maisel.

Mercado-Ocasio's funeral services are set for Tuesday night.

Coach Stern tells FOX43 his jersey number is being retired at Central Penn.

Players on the school's baseball team will also wear a patch on their uniforms during the upcoming season.