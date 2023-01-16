Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service hosts first-ever job and housing fair

As part of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service, a housing and job fair will be available to residents today.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A housing and job fair will be available to people in Harrisburg today as part of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service.

The housing and job fair will provide information to the public as well as connect residents with resources.

“This day 60 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave the famous 'I Have a Dream' speech on the March on Washington; it was a march for jobs and freedom,” said Mike Walsh, vice chair of Central PA MLK Day of Service.

He added, “We’re focusing today on jobs and housing because there’s a real need out there to get jobs and have better housing.”

The event will take place at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in the former Dixon University Center. The fair will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m.

People who are looking for jobs and housing support will have access to information and the opportunity to meet with in-person recruiters. Several organizations have partnered together to equip people with the resources to succeed.

“Today is just a start; it’s supposed to be a day on, not a day off… we understand that the day of service should be a year of service, so we’re working towards MLK 365,” said Walsh.

The job and housing fair comes amid Harrisburg city officials' decision to clear the Mulberry Street bridge homeless encampment this week.

City officials say services will be provided to those who are living in the encampment after they have cleared out Mulberry Street. Those who decline the services will be relocated to another area.