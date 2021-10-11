Central Pa. Food Bank aims to end food insecurity

Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, joined FOX43 on Nov. 10 to discuss the Health Innovations Program.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Over the last few weeks, reports have been coming out detailing the ongoing supply chain disruptions, inventory issues, and labor shortages across the country.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is working to end food insecurity in our area, however.

Any Dessel, who works for the food bank, told FOX43 that people who are food insecure have a much higher risk for a variety of health issues, including diabetes and hypertension. This is why the food bank started the Health Innovations Program, which "connects its emergency feeding network and consumers served by these programs, with members of the medical community," according to Dessel.

Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, joined FOX43 on Nov. 10 to discuss the program, and how people can get involved.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank works with more than 1,300 local agencies and programs to serve the community.

If you're interested in finding out more about the Health Innovations Program, click here.