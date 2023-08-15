No shortage of vendors at York's Central and Penn Markets

Local business owners are highlighting the importance of York's downtown markets as vendor capacity is reached at both sites.

YORK, Pa. — For the first time in 20 years, Central and Penn Markets have both reached full vendor capacity. Business owners at York's downtown markets say is a reflection of how business is booming like never before.

"We have been here for 17 years, and business has really never been busier," said Ron Jacobs, co-owner of J.R.'s French Fries.

Vendors say the milestone exemplifies how with a little bit of hard work, the downtown markets are a perfect destination for both old and new business owners to thrive.

"If you work hard, it sure doesn't hurt to have Central Market behind you because it's a destination," said Jacobs.

Market vendors also say it's a sign of thriving local business in York amid what has been challenging times.

"We are a thriving community amidst all that which speaks tremendously to the people of York [and] to the businesses of York," said Robert Brown, owner of Inspired Imagez.

One of those people is long-time York resident Tim DiStefano, who has been coming down to the Central Market regularly for the past 35 years. He says with the market at full capacity, he's never seen so many vendor options.

"There's a variety of stands, I mean if you go away from here hungry, it's your own fault," joked DiStefano.

He adds with all the vendors, he's enjoying his time in the market now more than ever.

"It's just something that's been part of my life for so many years," said DiStefano. "Now, I'm in my golden years, I guess it's only fitting that I put some time in here."

For the vendors, the market is a business community like no other.

"I love these people here. I look forward to coming here and talking with my friends," said Brown. "It's a very close network here at Central Market."