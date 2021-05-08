CASA celebrates new expansion of its workforce development program at their annual "Feria Latina" event

According to CASA, in York County, only 12% of Latinos earn a livable wage.

YORK, Pa. — Music, food and opportunities in York at the "Feria Latina."

CASA, Pennsylvania's largest immigrant and Latinx organization puts the event on every year, and it's a fair that brings a lot more than just fun.

“Providing a lot of community resources, job fair and community services and social services that our community needs to be able to get on a path to economic sustainability," said the Pennsylvania Director of CASA Thais Carrero.

According to CASA, in York County, only 12% of Latinos earn a livable wage.

“I would only find jobs in restaurants and they would give me the worst hours, they would exploit me. they would have me do jobs that would usually require at least four people," said CASA member Awilda Jimenez.

Awilda Jimenez spoke at the event today and shared her story of being underpaid and discriminated against.

Thanks to CASA, Jimenez now works for a food packaging company, earning more money and with opportunity to grow.

“it doesn’t matter how you come here. it doesn’t matter what the situation is, what matters is that you can overcome. they provide you with resources, so that you can achieve whatever you want," said Jimenez

CASA wants more people to have that same opportunity as Jimenez. Their goal is to continue to expand their organization, to allow for more education and more access to well paying jobs.

“Build job resumes, job search, resume building. We’re also expanding to add vocational training that is so very needed in our communities," said Carrero.

